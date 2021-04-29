Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Decreased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. 158,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,814,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 348.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

