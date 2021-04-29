Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 88,560 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $21,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 162,471 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

KMI opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

