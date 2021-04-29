Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.21. 339,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,814,615. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

