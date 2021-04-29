Kingdom Game 4.0 Market Cap Achieves $1.23 Million (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 33.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $63,804.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00066616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00280724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $594.95 or 0.01110634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026284 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.32 or 0.00717438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,510.79 or 0.99892953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.