Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 6.8%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s stock price traded down 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.96 and last traded at $45.10. 7,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,656,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,940,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,643,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,677,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

