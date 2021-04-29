Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €103.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €103.00 ($121.18) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €80.15 ($94.30).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX stock traded down €2.30 ($2.71) during trading on Thursday, reaching €84.68 ($99.62). 393,803 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €81.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €74.78. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.