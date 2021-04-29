Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KGX. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.15 ($94.30).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group stock traded down €2.30 ($2.71) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €84.68 ($99.62). 393,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of €81.79 and a 200-day moving average of €74.78. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.