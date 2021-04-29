Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KIGRY traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,302. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.