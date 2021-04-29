Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $473.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to announce $473.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $470.30 million and the highest is $476.50 million. Kirby reported sales of $643.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,111.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,218,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,599,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,458,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,559,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Kirby by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,043,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,102,000 after acquiring an additional 284,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. Kirby has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

