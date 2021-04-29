Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to post earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$901.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$884.63 million.

Shares of KL stock opened at C$46.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.14. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.50 billion and a PE ratio of 12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.18.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

