Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. On average, analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of KL opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KL shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.