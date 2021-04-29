Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:KSPHF remained flat at $$21.10 during trading hours on Thursday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. It offers Urief and Urief OD tablets for the treatment of dysuria; Glufast, Glubes, and Marizev tablets for type 2 diabetes; Darbepoetin Alfa BS and Epoetin Alfa BS injections for the treatment of renal anemia; Beova tablets for overactive bladder treatment; P-TOL chewable tablets for treating hyperphosphatemia; and Minirin Melt OD tablets for nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in males, central diabetes insipidus, and nocturnal enuresis resulted from decrease of urine osmolality.

