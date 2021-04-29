KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.470-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $326.36. 1,284,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,396. KLA has a one year low of $147.54 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.70. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.94.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

