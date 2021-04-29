KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.47-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.755-1.955 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.KLA also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 3.470-4.350 EPS.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $326.36. 1,281,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.27. KLA has a 1-year low of $147.54 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.94.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

