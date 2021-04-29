KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35.32 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $63.54 or 0.00119938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $494.62 million and $35.32 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00063463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00281157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.05 or 0.01106238 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00026035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.89 or 0.00703872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,894.03 or 0.99843343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

