Kleros Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $112.83 million and $3.90 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros' total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

