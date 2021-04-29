Klever (KLV) Market Capitalization Achieves $279.30 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Klever has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $279.30 million and $4.47 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00066616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00280724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $594.95 or 0.01110634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026284 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.32 or 0.00717438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,510.79 or 0.99892953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.