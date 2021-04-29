Klimatas (KTS) Trading Down 23.7% This Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $10,005.83 and approximately $153.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000617 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

