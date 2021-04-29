KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Major Shareholder Purchases $30,000,000.00 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
KNBE stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,551. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $26.98.
About KnowBe4
