Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.67.

Several research firms recently commented on KOD. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after buying an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,427,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $122.21 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.20.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

