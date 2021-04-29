Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.67.
Several research firms recently commented on KOD. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $122.21 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.20.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.
