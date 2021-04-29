Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) versus zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) Financial Review

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) and zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of zvelo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Konami and zvelo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83 zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than zvelo.

Volatility and Risk

Konami has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, zvelo has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Konami and zvelo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60% zvelo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Konami and zvelo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami 0 0 1 0 3.00 zvelo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Konami beats zvelo on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About zvelo

zvelo, Inc. provides Website content and contextual categorization, and malicious and botnet detection products. It offers Web filtering, brand safety, semantic targeting, traffic quality analysis, contextual targeting, and ad fraud prevention solutions for network security and mobile service providers, and subscriber analytics. The company was formerly known as eSoft, Inc. and changed its name to zvelo, Inc. in September 2010. zvelo, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

