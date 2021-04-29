KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Oddo Bhf cut KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.95. 35,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,336. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

