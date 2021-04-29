KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNYJY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KONE Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

KNYJY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.17. 17,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,251. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.3095 per share. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

