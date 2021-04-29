Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Trading Down 3%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) was down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72.

About Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY)

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

