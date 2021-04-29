Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.5% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 19,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 36,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

