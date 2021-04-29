Konomi Network Market Cap Hits $20.74 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $20.74 million and $4.36 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for $2.60 or 0.00004850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00068014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00020237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00081918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.29 or 0.00809509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00097861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,989,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

