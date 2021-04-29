Kontoor Brands (KTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Kontoor Brands to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kontoor Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $67.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.