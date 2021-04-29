Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.23

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.23 and last traded at $68.76, with a volume of 293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.50.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 253.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $6,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,670,504.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $289,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,374,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

