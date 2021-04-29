KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 157.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.78% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $32,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $3,000,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period.

KWEB opened at $78.58 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $104.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.76.

