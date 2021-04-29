Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Announces Earnings Results

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%.

KRA traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60. Kraton has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

