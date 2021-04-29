Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Trading Down 9.5%

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.60 and last traded at $36.79. Approximately 7,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 287,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraton by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,597,000 after purchasing an additional 273,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kraton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kraton by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after buying an additional 307,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,422,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 84,221 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

