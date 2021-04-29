Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.62% from the stock’s previous close.

KRN has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €78.67 ($92.55).

Shares of KRN stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €72.50 ($85.29). 25,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.18. Krones has a 52-week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 52-week high of €78.35 ($92.18).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

