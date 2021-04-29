K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.21

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €8.21 ($9.66) and traded as high as €9.31 ($10.96). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €9.22 ($10.84), with a volume of 1,708,302 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.21.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.