K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of KPLUY stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $5.57. 2,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KPLUY. Commerzbank downgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

