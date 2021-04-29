KuboCoin (KUBO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

KuboCoin (CURRENCY:KUBO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One KuboCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuboCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $2.00 worth of KuboCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KuboCoin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00063463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00281157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $586.05 or 0.01106238 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00026035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.89 or 0.00703872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,894.03 or 0.99843343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About KuboCoin

KuboCoin’s total supply is 90,708,745,843 coins. KuboCoin’s official message board is kubocoin.org/medium . The official website for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org . KuboCoin’s official Twitter account is @KuboCoin . The Reddit community for KuboCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Kubocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The KUBO team and project will put a major focus on building a retail ecosystem that supports the use of KUBO for a crypto payment alternative. Goods and services can be had at discounted rates due to the money saved by vendors and retailers on transaction fees. The regions of interest for vendors and retailers include Asian markets and European markets, with the United States being a later focus in the project development. The KUBO coin is a WAVES-based cryptocurrency but will perform a 35:1 swap in January to ERC20. As soon as the swap occurs, more information will be added. “

KuboCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuboCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuboCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuboCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

