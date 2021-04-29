Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Down 63.6% in April

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

KUBTY traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.65. Kubota has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.79%. Research analysts predict that Kubota will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

