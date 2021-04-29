Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KHNGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kuehne + Nagel International has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

KHNGY stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.85. 26,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.81. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.