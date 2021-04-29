Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Short Interest Down 52.4% in April

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
KGSDF stock remained flat at $$7.87 on Thursday. Kungsleden AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87.
Kungsleden AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.