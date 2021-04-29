Kusama (KSM) Reaches Market Cap of $3.31 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $391.16 or 0.00731345 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $3.31 billion and $202.82 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00294724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $605.95 or 0.01132920 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00026891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,531.62 or 1.00086517 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001768 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.