Kush Finance Market Capitalization Tops $349,177.28 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kush Finance has a market cap of $349,177.28 and $4,771.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kush Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00294843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.30 or 0.01133808 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00027058 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.30 or 0.00727481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,888.02 or 1.00442216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kush Finance Coin Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,171 coins. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kush Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

