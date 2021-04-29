L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $16,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after buying an additional 312,258 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,912,000 after buying an additional 257,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.52. 10,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $212.21. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.