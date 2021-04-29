Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.00-24.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.31. Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 20.000-24.000 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.31.

LH stock opened at $262.71 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $153.72 and a twelve month high of $266.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.26 and its 200-day moving average is $223.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

