Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 64 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 64 target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LHN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 69 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 65 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a CHF 68 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 58.40 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 63.04.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

