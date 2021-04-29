Lake Street Financial LLC Has $9.64 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,867 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.93.

MSFT opened at $254.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $171.88 and a 1 year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

