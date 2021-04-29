Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce $4.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.02 billion and the lowest is $4.00 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $14.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $638.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 779.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.