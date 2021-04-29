Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Lamb Weston worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LW shares. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

NYSE:LW traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

