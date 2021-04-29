Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Up 116.7% in April

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LDSCY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.2453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.75%.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.