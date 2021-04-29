Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Shares Down 1.6%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 104,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 209,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39.

Laramide Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Church Rock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

