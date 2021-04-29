Lattice Token Market Cap Reaches $28.56 Million (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $28.56 million and $2.18 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00062969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.30 or 0.00279916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.84 or 0.01118981 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00027065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00717605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,902.08 or 1.00384746 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using US dollars.

