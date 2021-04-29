Laureate Education (LAUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Laureate Education to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Laureate Education has set its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.27). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.60 million. On average, analysts expect Laureate Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

